Head to Head Comparison: DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) & Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Of Montreal and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Of Montreal 11.76% 12.16% 0.66% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bank Of Montreal has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Of Montreal 1 6 3 2 2.50 DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank Of Montreal and DBS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bank Of Montreal presently has a consensus price target of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Bank Of Montreal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank Of Montreal is more favorable than DBS Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Of Montreal and DBS Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Of Montreal $55.92 billion 1.74 $6.22 billion $8.61 16.04 DBS Group $28.07 billion 4.54 $8.37 billion N/A N/A

DBS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bank Of Montreal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Bank Of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank Of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bank Of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $8.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank Of Montreal pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of Montreal has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank Of Montreal beats DBS Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Of Montreal

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Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products. It also offers investing, banking, and wealth management advisory; digital investing services; financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses; provides investment management services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors; and diversified insurance, and wealth and pension de-risking solutions. In addition, the company provides individual life, critical illness and annuity products, as well as segregated funds, and group creditor and travel insurance to customers; debt and equity capital-raising, loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, treasury management, mergers and acquisitions advice, restructurings and recapitalizations, trade finance, and risk mitigation services, as well as a range of banking and other operating services. Further, the company offers research and access to financial markets for institutional, corporate and retail clients through an integrated suite of sales and trading solutions related to debt, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, equities, securitization, and commodities; provides new product development and origination services, as well as risk management and advisory services for hedging strategies, including in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and commodities prices; and funding and liquidity management services. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About DBS Group

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DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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