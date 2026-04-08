14,239 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8%

NEE stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus set a $92.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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