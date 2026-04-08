MBL Wealth LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up about 0.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

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