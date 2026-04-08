MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $452,320,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,714,000 after purchasing an additional 568,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,416 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,473.7% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,774,000 after buying an additional 365,337 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,478,253,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $431.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.57 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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