Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,820,550 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition strengthens oncology pipeline: Gilead agreed to acquire Tubulis for up to $5.0B ($3.15B upfront, up to $1.85B in milestones), adding a next?generation ADC platform and lead candidate TUB?040 (Phase 1b/2 for platinum?resistant ovarian cancer and NSCLC). The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026 and Tubulis will operate inside Gilead post?close — a tangible pipeline boost that can extend future oncology revenue. Business Wire

Acquisition strengthens oncology pipeline: Gilead agreed to acquire Tubulis for up to $5.0B ($3.15B upfront, up to $1.85B in milestones), adding a next?generation ADC platform and lead candidate TUB?040 (Phase 1b/2 for platinum?resistant ovarian cancer and NSCLC). The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026 and Tubulis will operate inside Gilead post?close — a tangible pipeline boost that can extend future oncology revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bernstein put a Buy on Gilead, signaling conviction that recent M&A and pipeline moves improve medium?term prospects — a positive endorsement that can underpin investor confidence. Globe and Mail

Analyst support: Bernstein put a Buy on Gilead, signaling conviction that recent M&A and pipeline moves improve medium?term prospects — a positive endorsement that can underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Street reactions are mixed: Some banks raised price targets (RBC nudged its target higher to $123) but maintained conservative ratings, leaving implied upside limited from some analysts’ perspectives. That keeps expectations calibrated even as the company spends on deals. MarketScreener

Street reactions are mixed: Some banks raised price targets (RBC nudged its target higher to $123) but maintained conservative ratings, leaving implied upside limited from some analysts’ perspectives. That keeps expectations calibrated even as the company spends on deals. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context: Broad market weakness today and healthcare sector headlines (Medicare rate moves, sector M&A activity) are weighing on stocks generally; Gilead’s move is part of a wider Q1 surge in pharma M&A. Yahoo / Sector roundup

Macro/sector context: Broad market weakness today and healthcare sector headlines (Medicare rate moves, sector M&A activity) are weighing on stocks generally; Gilead’s move is part of a wider Q1 surge in pharma M&A. Negative Sentiment: Execution and strategy concerns: Commentary frames recent M&A as partly defensive — “more about survival” — and investors may be worried about integration risk, high upfront cost and contingent milestones. These concerns can pressure the share price in the short term despite long?term pipeline logic. Moby / Yahoo

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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