Analyzing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) and Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Morgan Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 15.70% 24.94% 13.21% Morgan Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 4 4 0 2.33 Morgan Advanced Materials 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Copco and Morgan Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Atlas Copco and Morgan Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $17.21 billion 5.04 $2.70 billion $0.55 32.36 Morgan Advanced Materials $1.31 billion 0.63 $27.82 million N/A N/A

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Morgan Advanced Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Morgan Advanced Materials on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

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Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

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Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

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