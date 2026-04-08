Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.40 and last traded at $234.5240, with a volume of 123759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.39.

Five Below News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.86.

Five Below Trading Down 3.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. The trade was a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,754. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.