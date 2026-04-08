Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $194.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

In other news, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,399 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.99, for a total transaction of $288,180.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $291,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,887,083.84. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,836. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 103.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $207.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.93. Plexus has a twelve month low of $108.21 and a twelve month high of $220.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Plexus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

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Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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