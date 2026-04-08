VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB Shares Acquired by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 993,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 58,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.