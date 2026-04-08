SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is MBL Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $100,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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