Critical Analysis: Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Core Natural Resources and SunCoke Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Natural Resources 1 1 4 0 2.50 SunCoke Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

Core Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $113.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. SunCoke Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Core Natural Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

86.5% of Core Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Core Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Core Natural Resources has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Natural Resources and SunCoke Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Natural Resources $4.16 billion 1.21 -$153.22 million ($3.01) -32.99 SunCoke Energy $1.84 billion 0.30 -$44.20 million ($0.52) -12.38

SunCoke Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Natural Resources. Core Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Core Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Core Natural Resources pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Natural Resources and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Natural Resources -3.68% -4.05% -2.47% SunCoke Energy -2.41% 7.43% 2.93%

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Core Natural Resources on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Natural Resources

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Core Natural Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore. The company also develops and operates the Itmann Mining Complex located in Wyoming County, West Virginia; and Greenfield Reserves and Resources located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Core Natural Resources, Inc. in January 2025. Core Natural Resources, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About SunCoke Energy

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SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

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