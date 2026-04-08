Pacific Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,663 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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