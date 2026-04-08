NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives $18.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.6667.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPCE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered NeuroPace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NeuroPace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuroPace Stock Down 0.6%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeuroPace by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in NeuroPace by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPCE opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.87. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 21.47%.The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroPace

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NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company’s mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.

The company’s flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.

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