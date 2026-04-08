Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.3636.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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