Head-To-Head Contrast: CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) versus Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CERo Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cardiol Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

CERo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137,095.12%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 507.14%. Given CERo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CERo Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.30 million ($102.61) 0.00 Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.77 million ($0.28) -5.00

Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CERo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -209.40% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -217.53% -153.67%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats CERo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CERo Therapeutics

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CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

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Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

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