Block (bl0ck.gg) 24-Hour Volume Tops $202.84 (BLOCK)

Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a total market cap of $105.86 million and approximately $202.84 worth of Block (bl0ck.gg) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block (bl0ck.gg) has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Block (bl0ck.gg) token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Block (bl0ck.gg)

Block (bl0ck.gg) was first traded on March 21st, 2025. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 737,434,991 tokens. The official website for Block (bl0ck.gg) is bl0ck.gg. Block (bl0ck.gg)’s official Twitter account is @bl0ck_gg_.

Buying and Selling Block (bl0ck.gg)

According to CryptoCompare, “Block (bl0ck.gg) (BLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. Block (bl0ck.gg) has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block (bl0ck.gg) is 0.14354129 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $202.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bl0ck.gg/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block (bl0ck.gg) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block (bl0ck.gg) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block (bl0ck.gg) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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