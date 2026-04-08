aixbt by Virtuals Price Hits $0.0254 on Top Exchanges (AIXBT)

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aixbt by Virtuals Profile

aixbt by Virtuals launched on November 2nd, 2024. aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. The official message board for aixbt by Virtuals is aixbt.substack.com. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is aixbt.tech.

Buying and Selling aixbt by Virtuals

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915. The last known price of aixbt is 0.02445126 USD and is up 9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $13,414,061.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aixbt.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

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