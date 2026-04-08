TARS AI (TAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.56 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, TARS AI has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. TARS AI has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,693.64 or 1.00237405 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,492.57 or 0.99840499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI’s launch date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.01725295 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $977,049.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TARS AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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