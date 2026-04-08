Robinhood Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big-cap health insurance strength is helping the index — UnitedHealth’s CMS payment update sent the stock sharply higher, which supports VOO because UnitedHealth is a large S&P 500 constituent. Why UnitedHealth Stock Is Soaring Today
- Positive Sentiment: Tech-led rally and easing geopolitical fears (ceasefire talk) have boosted S&P 500 sentiment today, lifting VOO as mega-cap tech names gain. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500: Tech Stocks Drive US Indices Higher as Ceasefire Talk Boosts Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: Index composition change incoming — Casey’s General Stores will join the S&P 500 this week; small rebalances can cause short-term flows but limited long-term impact on VOO’s broad exposure. Casey’s General Stores Joining S&P 500 This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/strategy pieces are highlighting alternatives — some writers point to other Vanguard ETFs that could outperform VOO, which may drive allocation consideration but is speculative. 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Beat VOO with 30%+ Upside in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative ETF coverage (VOO vs SCHD vs QQQI) is prompting income/rotation debates among investors; useful for allocation decisions but not an immediate price driver. VOO vs. SCHD vs. QQQI: Which Dividend ETF Offers the Highest Income and Upside in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk: reporting shows Microsoft is the largest drag on the S&P 500 returns (heavy weightings can act as a deadweight if a mega-cap underperforms), which can cap upside for VOO when big names lag. Microsoft Is Now The Biggest Deadweight On S&P 500 — And Exxon Is What Nvidia Used To Be
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/headline risk: UBS trimmed its 2026 S&P 500 targets citing rising oil from the Middle East conflict — higher energy costs and weaker growth expectations threaten index multiples and earnings forecasts. UBS cuts S&P 500 2026 targets amid rising oil prices
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term weakness flagged: a pre-market note attributed a small early decline in VOO to negotiation/report headlines (mentioned in coverage explaining why VOO showed weakness earlier today). Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 4/7/2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Performance competition: some international ETFs are outperforming VOO YTD, which can prompt reallocation away from U.S.-large-cap exposure if the trend continues. International ETFs Are Crushing VOO in 2026. Here Are 3 Worth Buying Now
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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