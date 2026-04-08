Robinhood Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.

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About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.31. The stock has a market cap of $837.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $449.60 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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