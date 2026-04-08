Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Freedom Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OPXS. Wall Street Zen lowered Optex Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Optex Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Optex Systems Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:OPXS opened at $12.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.71. Optex Systems has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.75%.

Insider Activity at Optex Systems

In other news, Director Danny Robert Schoening sold 28,924 shares of Optex Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $406,671.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 796,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,023.80. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Optex Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Optex Systems by 454.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems during the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Company Profile

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Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OPXS) is a technology company specializing in infrared sensing systems for defense and homeland security applications. The company engineers, designs and manufactures electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads and sensors used across a range of surveillance and targeting platforms. Its core focus areas include mission-critical solutions for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft, and ground-based observation systems.

Optex Systems’ product portfolio consists of high-resolution thermal imaging cameras, infrared seekers, laser designators and multispectral platforms.

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