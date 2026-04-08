UGI (UGI) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL – GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UGI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

UGI has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UGI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 1 4 0 2.80 UGI Competitors 431 1124 805 35 2.19

Earnings & Valuation

UGI currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. As a group, “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies have a potential downside of 1.06%. Given UGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares UGI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.29 billion $678.00 million 13.64 UGI Competitors $10.80 billion $444.63 million 18.89

UGI’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UGI. UGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 8.17% 14.46% 4.57% UGI Competitors 7.33% 5.38% 1.30%

Dividends

UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UGI pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 57.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UGI has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years. UGI is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of UGI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “UTIL – GAS DISTR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UGI beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

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