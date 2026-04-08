Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price at $102.64

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.6429.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4,844.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $196,395.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,163.88. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $218,642.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,614 shares of company stock worth $4,346,028. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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