i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

In other news, CRO Paul Christians sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $142,214.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,937.50. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 60.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 274.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 547,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 401,493 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,733,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 159.9% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 609,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 375,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $8,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 176,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.51 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $686.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

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i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

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