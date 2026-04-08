Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.2857.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

KNSA stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,082.08. The trade was a 59.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,570. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,646 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 180,029 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 247,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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