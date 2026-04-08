Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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