Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
More United Parcel Service News
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target slightly (from $120 to $118) but kept a Buy rating, implying ~21% upside from current levels, signaling continued analyst confidence in UPS’s medium?term outlook. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: UPS and the Teamsters agreed to cap voluntary driver buyouts at 7,500 workers and $150k each — this limits potential large severance liabilities and provides management greater cost visibility as it reshapes the network. Zacks: UPS Inks Deal to Cap Driver Buyouts
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/competitive context: FedEx shares have rallied recently on cost cuts and upbeat guidance, a reminder UPS faces competitive pressure and must execute its own efficiency moves. Yahoo: FedEx Stock Rises
- Neutral Sentiment: Peripheral market note — a ResearchAndMarkets report on AI data?center energy storage growth is unlikely to directly affect UPS operations; included here for sector context only. Yahoo: AI Data Center Energy Storage Market Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target to $105 and warned the Teamsters settlement tightens the road to margin recovery — a direct analyst view that the deal reduces UPS’s flexibility to cut costs and press margins. 247WallStreet: BofA Cuts PT
- Negative Sentiment: Diesel prices have spiked (~50%), pushing trucking surcharges to multi?year highs; higher fuel costs and tight capacity create near?term margin pressure for parcel carriers including UPS. Yahoo: Diesel Prices Jump Nearly 50%
- Negative Sentiment: Macro concerns: a Motley Fool piece flags increasing macroeconomic headwinds for capital?intensive logistics operators, underscoring demand and cost risks that could weigh on UPS earnings momentum. Motley Fool: Should Investors Buy UPS Stock Today?
Insider Activity
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
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