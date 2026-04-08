Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,177 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $29.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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