Greenleaf Trust Has $41.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $41,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 42,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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