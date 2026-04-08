Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR opened at $202.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $97.41 and a 1 year high of $253.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.45 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total value of $462,314.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,641.40. The trade was a 34.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $165,118.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,766. This trade represents a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,610. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Further Reading

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