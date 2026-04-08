Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Robert W. Baird

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLNO. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after buying an additional 213,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for about $2.9B, offering $53.00 per share in cash (a meaningful premium to recent trade); the deal provides a near?term liquidity event and floor for shareholder value. Neurocrine to Buy Soleno for $2.9 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and coverage noted the $53/share offer and framed it as a strategic fit for Neurocrine’s rare?disease/endocrinology push, supporting near?term upside to the transaction price if the deal closes. Neurocrine Biosciences to acquire Soleno Therapeutics
- Neutral Sentiment: Soleno voluntarily withdrew its European marketing application for its Prader?Willi treatment as Neurocrine sharpens focus on the U.S. market — a programmatic change that reduces near?term EU regulatory exposure but removes a potential international revenue opportunity. Soleno withdraws EU rare disease drug application ahead of Neurocrine takeover
- Negative Sentiment: Several sell?side firms downgraded or cut price targets (Cantor Fitzgerald, Wolfe Research, Lifesci; TD Cowen cut its target to $53 from $85) — analyst caution could pressure sentiment and constrain upside beyond the deal price. Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Soleno Therapeutics
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class?action lawsuits, and a flurry of law?firm notices seeking lead plaintiffs, allege disclosures issues tied to the DCCR (VYKAT XR) program; several firms are investigating the fairness of the Neurocrine deal and potential fiduciary claims — these legal risks can create deal uncertainty, potential remediation costs, and timeline delays. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) Class Action Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Investor?rights and M&A litigation firms have launched investigations into whether Soleno’s board obtained a fair price and whether prior disclosures misstated drug risks — these actions raise the chance of post?deal litigation or negotiated adjustments. Halper Sadeh investigation into sale price
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small?molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.
The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.
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