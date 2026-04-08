Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.98 per share, with a total value of $122,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,210.44. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Benitez II purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $707,313.90. This trade represents a 16.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIW. Zacks Research cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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