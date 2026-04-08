40,120 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.93.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.6%

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.16) earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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