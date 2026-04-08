Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Salesforce makes up about 1.7% of Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $227.80. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.57 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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