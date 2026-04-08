Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

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JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JMOM opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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