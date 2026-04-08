5,200 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $187.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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