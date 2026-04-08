Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 1.4% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after acquiring an additional 375,879 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,635,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,065,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,533,000 after purchasing an additional 248,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,603,000 after purchasing an additional 230,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.