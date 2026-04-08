Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 2,690.71

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,690.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 3,330 to GBX 3,100 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

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Insider Activity

IMI Price Performance

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 3,508 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,848 per share, with a total value of £99,907.84. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,540 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,876. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 2,720 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,749.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,549.38. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,604 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,848. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that IMI will post 137.9737609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMI Company Profile

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IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

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