AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.90 and traded as low as GBX 84.60. AO World shares last traded at GBX 85.80, with a volume of 304,012 shares changing hands.

AO World Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £504.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 700,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total value of £749,000. Also, insider John Roberts sold 2,500,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105, for a total value of £2,625,000. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,400,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites.

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