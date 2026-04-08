Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as low as C$4.21. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 72,094 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

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Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$470.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Its portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

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