Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

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Mitsubishi Company Profile

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Mitsubishi is a historic Japanese industrial group whose companies operate across a wide range of sectors including trading, natural resources and energy, industrial machinery, chemicals, automotive-related businesses, food and consumer goods, real estate, and financial services. Many Mitsubishi entities act as trading and investment houses that source, distribute and invest in commodities and finished goods, develop infrastructure and energy projects, and provide corporate and financial solutions to multinational clients.

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