Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.59 and traded as low as $367.54. Watsco shares last traded at $393.21, with a volume of 7 shares.

Watsco Trading Up 7.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.24.

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Watsco Company Profile

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Watsco, Inc is a leading distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, replacement parts and related services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company serves a broad network of professional contractors across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and select markets in Central and South America. Through its national footprint, Watsco offers an extensive portfolio of heating and cooling systems from top manufacturers alongside comprehensive aftermarket parts that support installation, maintenance and repair.

The company’s core business activities include the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial HVAC equipment, parts and supplies.

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