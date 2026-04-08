Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares changing hands.

Integra Gold Trading Up ?

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Integra Gold Company Profile

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Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec. The Lamaque South Gold project is situated in the Val-d’Or Gold District, adjacent to the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec, itself located approximately 550 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

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