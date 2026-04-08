Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $7.81. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 90,997 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Husqvarna AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $789.91 million during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

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Husqvarna AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global leader in outdoor power products, serving both consumer and professional markets. The company’s core offerings include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, ride-on mowers, hedge trimmers and garden tractors. Husqvarna also provides light construction products such as demolition robots, surface preparation equipment and power cutters under its Construction division. These products are marketed under several brands, including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch and Flymo, each tailored to specific customer segments.

Founded in 1689 as a royal arms foundry, Husqvarna has evolved over more than three centuries into an international manufacturing group.

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