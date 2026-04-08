Sovran Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,217 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 955,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 386,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 600,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,377,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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