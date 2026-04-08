Signaturefd LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,349 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2,134.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 993,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,215,000 after buying an additional 948,634 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $103,398,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,571,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,349,000 after buying an additional 630,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fiserv Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $221.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

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