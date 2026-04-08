Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 451.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOPT opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $504.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

About iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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