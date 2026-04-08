Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $770,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 166,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,026,000.

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SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

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