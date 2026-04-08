Brokerages Set Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target at $34.50

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Silence Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.33. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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