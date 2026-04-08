Macy’s (NYSE:M) CEO Olivier Bron Sells 7,228 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $129,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,892.80. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

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Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 202,906 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1,859.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,211 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Macy’s by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 53,512 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

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About Macy’s

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Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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