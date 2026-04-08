KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners to Strong Sell

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Research Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

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KB Home Trading Down 5.6%

KBH opened at $48.47 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. KB Home had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 5.96%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in KB Home by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in KB Home by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in KB Home by 376,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KB Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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