Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 8,421 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,354,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,656,964,000 after acquiring an additional 689,517 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,614,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,251,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,096,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,022,080,000 after acquiring an additional 821,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,868,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,500,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,804,050,000 after acquiring an additional 499,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE ABT opened at $101.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $120.47. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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